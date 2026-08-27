'Ministry of Higher Education' approves regulations governing violations, administrative measures related to mandates, services

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has approved the resolution regarding the regulations governing violations, penalties and administrative measures related to its mandates and services.

The resolution further develops the legislative and regulatory framework for the higher education and scientific research sector, supporting effective governance and regulatory oversight, enhancing the quality and competitiveness of educational and training institutions in the UAE, and protecting the rights of students and trainees.

Dr. Ahmed Sultan Al Shoaibi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said the UAE's higher education and scientific research sector is undergoing significant transformation aimed at advancing its legislative and regulatory environment and building an integrated system that combines flexibility with effective governance while enhancing readiness for future requirements.

He said the new resolution complements these efforts by providing a clear regulatory framework that strengthens institutional compliance, promotes best practices among higher education institutions and supports the transparent implementation of regulatory requirements.

“We believe that effective governance is built on clear roles and responsibilities, fair procedures, and empowering institutions to enhance their performance and improve the quality of their services. This is reflected directly in the quality of educational outcomes and in the confidence of students and society in the higher education system," Dr. Al Shoaibi said.

The new resolution will enter into force on 12th September 2026, establishing a unified regulatory framework that defines violations, penalties and administrative measures applicable to higher education institutions, Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions, and training centres and institutes.

It clarifies regulatory obligations and standardises mechanisms for addressing violations and implementing regulatory procedures across entities under the Ministry's jurisdiction, promoting consistency, compliance and transparency.

The regulations adopt a graduated approach to violations, taking into account their nature and severity and whether they have been repeated. The framework allows institutions to rectify their status and strengthen compliance while providing for appropriate action against violations affecting the quality of education, academic integrity or the rights of students and service beneficiaries.

The resolution covers violations related to licensing and accreditation, data accuracy, monitoring and evaluation requirements, academic integrity, examination security and integrity, practical training, academic advertising, and environmental, health and safety requirements, among other areas regulated by the Ministry.

It also aims to promote proactive compliance by giving educational institutions greater clarity over their regulatory requirements and obligations, helping prevent violations and enhancing the efficiency of regulatory oversight.

The resolution provides an institutional mechanism for challenging decisions, procedures, penalties and administrative measures. A specialised committee established by the Ministry will consider grievances under defined regulatory procedures to ensure cases are examined independently and fairly.

The framework also strengthens coordination with relevant local education authorities while respecting their respective mandates and helping avoid duplication of procedures or penalties.

The resolution places particular emphasis on protecting students and trainees. Where required, institutions will be obliged to ensure continuity of academic provision, preserve academic records, safeguard financial rights, refund fees or other amounts collected without entitlement, and take measures to regularise the status of affected students.

These measures aim to ensure students' education is not adversely affected by regulatory action against non-compliant institutions.

The resolution forms part of a series of legislative and executive measures issued pursuant to the Federal Decree-Law concerning Higher Education and Scientific Research. Recent measures include the National Framework for Licensing Higher Education Institutions, the updated scholarship programme framework, standardised review fees for higher education and Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions, and a unified framework for fees and financial guarantees related to services provided by the Ministry.

Together, the measures aim to create a more flexible and efficient regulatory environment and a higher education system capable of developing national talent and meeting future development needs.