Khalifa University, UNESCO launch Global Water Hackathon 2026

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology on Thursday announced the launch of the Khalifa University–UNESCO Global Water Hackathon 2026, a research-driven international initiative bringing together university students from around the world with researchers, industry experts and policymakers to develop practical solutions to pressing global water challenges.

Led by Khalifa University’s Centre for Membranes and Advanced Water Technology (CMAT), the initiative goes beyond the traditional short-format hackathon by taking participants through a structured process of framing, research, solution development, technical mentoring, validation and impact assessment.

It will culminate in a global showcase and awards ceremony during the 2026 UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi in December.

Supporting UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6, the Hackathon’s six challenge themes are mapped to the UN Water pillars, connecting youth-led innovation with international water priorities and ensuring that proposed solutions consider scientific, technological, societal, environmental and policy dimensions.

Open to undergraduate and graduate students from recognised higher education institutions worldwide, the initiative encourages interdisciplinary collaboration across engineering, science, data science, public policy, health, environmental studies and related fields.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said that the conference presents an important opportunity for the UAE to mobilise science, talent and international cooperation around one of the defining global challenges of our time.

"Through the Global Water Hackathon, Khalifa University is bringing young innovators together with researchers, industry experts and policymakers to transform ideas into practical, science-based solutions. By empowering the next generation to contribute to global water solutions, we are investing in the knowledge and capabilities needed to build a more water-secure and resilient future," he added.

Professor Shadi W. Hasan, Chair of the Youth4Water Advisory Board, Chair of the Global Water Hackathon, and Director of CMAT at Khalifa University, said, “Young people should not only have a voice in the global water agenda; they should have the opportunity to help shape its solutions. Through the Global Water Hackathon and our broader Youth4Water engagement, we are connecting their ideas with science, industry and policy and challenging them to turn those ideas into solutions with real-world potential.”

Sarah Dousse, Executive Director of the International Secretariat for Water, said, “Addressing global water challenges requires young people to be at the heart of decision-making and action—not only as the leaders of tomorrow, but as changemakers today. They need meaningful opportunities to bring their perspectives, co-create solutions, engage with experts and decision-makers, and influence the policies and investments shaping the future of water.

"The Global Water Hackathon offers a powerful platform to turn youth participation into concrete action, connect innovative ideas with decision-makers, and bring young people’s solutions to the global water agenda."

Participants will develop solutions across six challenge themes aligned with the UN Water pillars, spanning water security and sustainable desalination; water reuse, circularity and resource efficiency; smart, digital and AI-enabled water systems; water quality, health and environmental protection; the energy-water nexus and climate resilience; and integrated water systems, governance and cooperation.

Participating teams will work with academic advisers and industry mentors to develop credible, evidence-based solutions. Outputs may include validated technical concepts, prototypes, simulation models, AI tools and digital decision-support platforms, accompanied by a technical report, UN-aligned impact and policy brief, industry-adoption roadmap and final pitch.

Projects will be evaluated on scientific and technical rigor, alignment with the UN Water pillars, feasibility and scalability, industry relevance and adoption potential, and communication quality.

A prize pool will recognise scientific excellence, societal impact and practical relevance. The overall winner will receive the Khalifa University – UN Water Innovation Award.

Six Best Theme Awards will recognise the strongest solution in each challenge area. Three Strategic Recognition Awards will recognise outstanding relevance to UAE water priorities, contribution to climate and environmental resilience, and potential for industry adoption.