Tasleeh Holding to showcase latest hunting, shooting products at ADIHEX

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Tasleeh Holding Group is participating in the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 28th August to 6th September, showcasing a range of products and solutions for hunting, shooting, sports and tactical equipment.

The company's participation features sporting firearms, hunting and shooting products, tactical equipment, airsoft products, air rifles, and specialised accessories, catering to the interests of a wide range of enthusiasts and professionals in these sectors.

Salem Al Matroushi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tasleeh Holding Group, said, “Our participation in ADIHEX 2026 represents an important opportunity to strengthen Tasleeh Holding’s presence and engage directly with a broad audience of enthusiasts interested in hunting, shooting, and related sports, as well as specialists and experts from various markets.”

He added, “Through our participation this year, we are keen to showcase a diverse selection of the latest products and international brands that meet the needs of enthusiasts and professionals in these sectors. This reflects our commitment to providing our customers with high-quality products and specialised and innovative experiences.”

Al Matroushi added that the Shooters Arena offers visitors an interactive experience combining entertainment with shooting skills.

The Tasleeh Holding booth features a selection of leading Italian, American, and international brands, including Italy’s Chiappa Firearms, Tanfoglio, which specialises in sporting firearms, and Sabatti, which specialises in hunting rifles, as well as KRISS VICTOR USA. The booth also features a range of international brands offered by Tasleeh Tactical across tactical products, airsoft, and air rifles.

Tasleeh Holding is also participating through Shooters Arena, which offers an interactive experience combining entertainment and shooting skills using airsoft systems and static and electronic targets.