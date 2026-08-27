Darb tolls, Mawaqif free on Friday for Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday holiday

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Q Mobility announced “Darb” and “Mawaqif” timing and fees during the Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday holiday to facilitate movement and improve traffic flow.

The company stated that toll charges at the Darb toll gates, including Sas Al Nakhl, Al Maqta’, Rabdan, and Al Saadiyat gates, will be free on Friday, 28th August 2026. Toll charges will resume on Saturday, 29th August 2026, according to the approved schedule.

Meanwhile, toll fees at Al Qurm and Ghantout gates will remain operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a fee of AED4 per crossing.

Q Mobility also announced that public parking spaces in Abu Dhabi, excluding multi-storey public parking buildings, will be free of charge on Friday.

Regular parking fees will resume on Saturday, 29th August 2026, according to the standard timings and tariffs.

Parking fees at multi-storey public parking buildings will continue to apply around the clock throughout the week at the usual rates.

Regarding the service hours of Customer Happiness Centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, the company said that they will be closed on Friday. Operations will resume on Monday, 31st August 2026, during regular working hours.

Q Mobility also emphasised that its digital services will remain available 24/7 through its official channels, including the website, the “Darb” application, and the “TAMM” platform.