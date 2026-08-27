Abdullah bin Salem issues three decisions promoting, appointing department directors

SHARJAH, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, has issued the Council’s decision regarding the transfer, promotion and appointment of a Director of the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority (SFRA).

The decision stipulates that Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Director of the Support Services Department at the Sharjah Economic Development Department, shall be transferred to the SFRA, promoted to the grade of “Director of Department” under the Government of Sharjah’s Special Jobs System, and appointed Director of the Authority.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah has also issued the Council's decision regarding the transfer, promotion and appointment of a Director of the Districts Affairs Department (DAD).

The decision stipulated that Rashid Mohammed Ali Al Zaabi, Director of the Studies and Research Department at the Sharjah Department of Human Resources, will be transferred to the Districts Affairs Department, promoted to the rank of "Director of a Department" under the Government of Sharjah's Special Jobs System, and appointed as Director of the Department.

He also issued the Council's decision on the promotion and appointment of the Director of the Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs (SDIA).

The decision stipulated that Mohammed Sultan Mohammed Al Hajri, Director of the Support Services Department at the Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs, will be promoted to the rank of "Director of a Department" under the Government of Sharjah’s Special Jobs System and will be appointed as Director of the Department.