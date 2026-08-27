UAE drawn in Group C for AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 qualifiers

KUALA LUMPUR, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Thursday conducted the draw for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 qualifiers.

The draw placed the UAE in Group C alongside Bangladesh, Syria, Bhutan, and Macau, China.

The UAE will host the Group C matches, which will be played in a centralised format from 8th to 20th November. The qualifiers feature 35 teams divided into seven groups of five.

The seven group winners will join the nine AFC representatives from the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 who have automatically qualified - Australia, China PR, Japan (defending champions), the Republic of Korea, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam - in the Finals.

Top seeds Indonesia will have to contend with hosts Myanmar, Afghanistan, Philippines and Cambodia in Group A, while the four hopefuls in Group B are Thailand (hosts), Iraq, Hong Kong, China, Chinese Taipei and Maldives.

The AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 will be held from 12th to 29th May 2027.