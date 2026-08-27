UAE, Kazakhstan explore ways to advance consular cooperation

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the friendly Republic of Kazakhstan explored ways to expand bilateral cooperation and exchange expertise and best practices in the consular field during a meeting between Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Arman Issagaliyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by Sheikha Hissa bint Sultan Al Nahyan, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with a number of officials from both sides.

At the outset of the meeting, Alshamsi underscored the depth of bilateral relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan and their continued growth across various fields, guided by the wise vision and close friendship of the two countries’ leaderships.

He highlighted the growing ties between the peoples of both countries, and expressed his aspiration to build on the tangible outcomes and positive results of the fourth session of the UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Consular Committee, held in Astana in May 2026, to further advance consular cooperation and coordination in support of the citizens of both countries.

For her part, Sheikha Hissa bint Sultan Al Nahyan highlighted the UAE’s continued efforts to advance its consular services, emphasising the importance of sustained coordination and communication in delivering innovative and proactive services that respond to the evolving needs and expectations of the citizens of both friendly countries.

Issagaliyev commended the UAE’s rapid progress across various sectors, particularly in government services and the adoption of technology and innovation. He also praised the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy efforts and the simplification of procedures, as well as their role in enhancing the efficiency of consular work. He expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in benefiting from the UAE’s experience in these areas and further advancing the consular partnership between the two countries.

As part of the visit, the Kazakh delegation was introduced to the UAE Smart Mission model, a first-of-its-kind innovative project globally that harnesses advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to deliver innovative and proactive consular solutions, streamline procedures, and enhance the government service experience.

The two sides also discussed the future of consular work amid accelerating digital transformation and the potential of artificial intelligence to expedite transactions, enhance service efficiency, and provide more agile and responsive solutions tailored to customer needs. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to further developing the consular partnership and exploring new areas of consular cooperation.