Sharjah Youth launches first Professional Swimming programme

SHARJAH, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Youth, an affiliate of the Rubu' Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, has launched the first edition of its “Professional Swimming” programme to develop participants’ sporting skills and create pathways to advanced competition.

The programme forms part of the “Your Summer With Us 2026” activities and follows a professional training methodology designed to accommodate different skill levels and abilities.

It comprises five training levels, starting with the fundamentals of swimming and progressing to advanced competitive skills and mastery of the four main strokes: freestyle, butterfly, breaststroke and backstroke.

The programme is being implemented across eight Sharjah Youth centres: Wasit Youth, Al Dhaid Youth, Mleiha Youth, Al Madam Youth, Al Thameed Youth, Kalba Youth, Khorfakkan Youth and Dibba Al Hisn Youth.

It targets male participants aged 13 to 18 to develop their swimming abilities through an integrated system based on unified training methods, best practices in safety, and a secure, motivating environment.

Sharjah Youth has adopted a unified digital platform that enables programme supervisors to monitor participants’ performance and progress across training levels.

The platform records swimmers’ times and training results, providing an accurate picture of each participant’s development. It also helps identify promising swimming talent and highlights individual strengths and areas requiring further development throughout the programme.

The programme provides participants with opportunities to test their abilities through a series of competitive championships featuring races at different distances.

It will culminate in an Elite Championship, bringing together outstanding participants from all Sharjah Youth centres and encouraging them to achieve their best times and deliver competitive performances.