Latifa bint Mohammed opens Emirati Women’s Forum 2026

DUBAI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), on Thursday opened the Emirati Women’s Forum 2026.

The event coincides with the UAE’s celebration of Emirati Women’s Day under the theme "We Emerge Stronger and Better", announced by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the ‘Mother of the Nation’, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Organised by the Dubai Women Establishment (DWE), the second edition of the Forum was held under the patronage of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council (UAE GBC) and President of the Dubai Women Establishment (DWE).

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed attended several of the Forum’s main sessions and toured its accompanying Activations, which highlighted the UAE leadership’s support for Emirati women and recognition of their contribution to the country’s development and future.

She was accompanied by Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi; Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet; and Naeema Ahli, CEO of the Dubai Women Establishment.

On the occasion, Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed her profound gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for their continued support for Emirati women and their encouragement to pursue excellence and success across all fields.

She also extended her congratulations to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the ‘Mother of the Nation’, commending her pioneering initiatives to support and empower women.

She said H.H. Sheikha Fatima’s lifelong contributions will remain a source of inspiration for Emirati and Arab women.

H.H. Sheikha Manal said, “The theme of this year’s Emirati Women’s Day, ‘We Emerge Stronger and Better’, announced by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the ‘Mother of the Nation’, reflects the evolving ambitions of Emirati women. Their true strength stems from the confidence our leadership has placed in their capabilities and the supportive environment that has provided them with opportunities to learn, develop and achieve.

“We believe women will take on even broader roles across all fields, not only benefiting from opportunities but also creating them and helping lead the nation’s development. As we enter a new phase of national development, we must continue investing in women leaders and equipping them with the knowledge, skills and ability to respond to changes and contribute to future-focused sectors.”

She added, “For the second consecutive year, the Emirati Women’s Forum continues to strengthen its position as a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange and collaboration across sectors, supporting the development of policies and initiatives that reinforce Emirati women’s position as key partners in advancing the UAE’s growth and prosperity.”

H.H. Sheikha Manal stated that the Forum helps translate the Dubai Women Establishment’s vision into action by preparing qualified women leaders, strengthening capacity-building and fostering innovation and excellence.

She also praised the strong participation at the Forum and efforts by organisations across the UAE to create inclusive workplaces and expand opportunities for women, reflecting a national vision that recognises women as essential partners in development and shaping the future.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Women Establishment, expressed pride in the UAE’s distinguished global standing and in the achievements of Emirati women.

She said, “The success story of Emirati women is inseparable from the success of a nation that, since its founding, has placed people at the centre of its development and recognised women as essential partners in building its future.

“At the heart of this inspiring journey stands H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the ‘Mother of the Nation’, an exceptional figure whose influence has profoundly shaped the lives of generations of Emirati women. Her Highness believed in Emirati women, supported their ambitions and opened doors of opportunity, enabling their experience to become a source of inspiration extending far beyond the UAE," she said.

Al Marri added that the theme, ‘We Emerge Stronger and Better’, encapsulates H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak’s vision for the future, to build on every achievement as a starting point for further success that strengthens the UAE’s leadership.

She said the country’s success in empowering women is rooted in a long-term vision, effective institutions and supportive legislation, enabling Emirati women to play an active role across the workplace, leadership and decision-making.

She thanked the Forum’s partners, including government and semi-government entities and the private sector, as well as the speakers and participants.

She said their contributions reflect the collaborative approach that distinguishes the UAE’s development model and support Dubai Women Establishment’s efforts to launch initiatives that develop female leaders and promote excellence and innovation. These efforts also support the Dubai Government’s vision to invest in people and empower national talent, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In her opening address, Naeema Ahli, CEO of the Dubai Women Establishment, said this year’s Emirati Women’s Day holds special significance as it coincides with the Establishment’s 20th anniversary.

She highlighted its achievements over the past two decades in advancing the role of Emirati women and strengthening their contribution to national development, praising the vision of H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which has guided the Establishment’s journey.

Ahli said, “Since its inception, the Dubai Women Establishment has sought to be more than an organisation dedicated to women. It was created as a platform to generate opportunities, develop talent and enable Emirati women to play a central role in shaping the future.”

She added that H.H. Sheikha Manal’s vision has inspired initiatives, programmes and projects that have made a lasting difference in women’s lives. It has also shaped an institutional framework that supports women and turns their ambitions into achievements. Building on this record, the Establishment is now entering a new phase of ambition.

She said the Forum reflects the Dubai Women Establishment’s commitment to shaping policies that support women. By bringing together decision-makers, national experts and the private sector to exchange experiences and share best practices, the Forum contributes to initiatives that enhance women’s readiness for the priorities of the next phase.

The Forum, which serves as the Government of Dubai’s main official annual event marking Emirati Women’s Day, was attended by 2,000 senior officials, experts, academics, and industry professionals from government and semi-government entities and private-sector organisations across the UAE. It featured seven main sessions and six specialised workshops, with 18 leaders, government officials and industry professionals participating as speakers.

The event highlighted the achievements of Emirati women across diverse fields and fostered constructive discussion on expanding their participation in vital and future-focused sectors. Sessions also showcased leading policies, initiatives and institutional practices that reflect the UAE leadership’s commitment to strengthening women’s role in development and shaping the future.

Held at Madinat Jumeirah, the Forum featured Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi; Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet; Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation; Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing; Rafia Al Abbar, Senior Vice President and Head of Human Resources at DIB; Fatima Mohammed Al Joker, Senior Legal Advisor and Chairperson of the Women’s Committee at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); Eng. Sanaa Al Aleeli, Director of the Urban Planning and Quality of Life Department at Dubai Municipality; and Eng. Shaikha AlShaikh, Director of the Infrastructure and Urban Planning Affairs Department at Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The workshops were organised in collaboration with DEWA, Dubai Culture, DIB Academy, Dubai Media Academy at Dubai Media Incorporated, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and the New Economy Academy. They explored women’s roles and achievements across sustainability, innovation, finance, media, negotiation, entrepreneurship, culture and the arts.