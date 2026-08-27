‘The Next Chapter’ offers gateway for students to new learning experiences at ADIBF

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahead of the 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) is bringing back its ‘The Next Chapter’ initiative to schools and universities from 7th to 11th September 2026.

First launched in 2022, the initiative aims to bring books closer to younger generations and transform reading into an engaging and dynamic experience.

This year’s edition of The Next Chapter themed ‘On the Path of Knowledge’, builds on the ALC’s vision of fostering a sustainable relationship between students and books while creating new spaces for engagement with literature, thought, and culture.

Prior to opening the book fair, the ALC will organise eight sessions designed to open classroom doors to inspiring conversations. Around 1,000 students from five educational institutions in Abu Dhabi will have the opportunity to meet leading authors, thinkers, and influencers participating in ADIBF.

These sessions aim to broaden the horizons of the students, enrich their imagination, and reinforce the presence of culture and knowledge in their daily lives. The ALC will also host three additional sessions during the main exhibition to strengthen students’ engagement with the event.

The initiative reflects the ALC’s vision that investing in raising awareness of younger generations is an investment in the future. By engaging directly with thought leaders and literary figures, students are encouraged to discover new realms of knowledge, unlock their creative potential, and build a deeper, more lasting connection with books and culture.

In previous years, the initiative has achieved notable success at the Al Ain Book Festival by connecting theoretical knowledge with practical experience. It successfully built bridges between academic institutions, intellectuals, and young people, encouraging daily reading habits and positioning literacy as an effective tool for innovation and excellence.

As a precursor to Abu Dhabi’s premier cultural event, ‘The Next Chapter’ extends an open invitation to students and their families to continue their learning journey at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

Taking place from 13th to 18th September at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the book fair offers a comprehensive programme, encouraging attendees to write the next chapters of their educational journey.