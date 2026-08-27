Abdulla Al Hamed to deliver keynote address at Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Media Summit Organising Committee has announced that Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority, will deliver a keynote address at this year’s Summit, being held from 15th to 17th September.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Arab Media Summit 2026 will feature a diverse agenda exploring key issues shaping the future of the media industry.

This year’s Summit will bring together more than 200 prominent media and intellectual figures from outside the UAE, alongside editors-in-chief, heads of media organisations, content creators, influencers, media technology experts and academics. Nearly 10,000 media professionals and industry stakeholders from across the Arab world are expected to attend.

Al Hamed's participation comes at a time when the media industry is undergoing profound change driven by technology, digital platforms and artificial intelligence, alongside the political and economic shifts reshaping the region and the world. These developments are creating new responsibilities for media organisations that extend beyond reporting events to building public awareness and understanding.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Chairperson of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, highlighted the significance of Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed’s participation, noting his prominent role in the national media sector and his clear vision for the future of media and its responsibility to build awareness, reinforce public trust and strengthen the UAE’s presence across the regional and international media landscape.

She said, “The media today carries greater responsibility than ever, amid the rapid transformations and complex challenges facing the region and the world. This requires a more informed and responsible media sector, capable of interpreting change with depth and clarity.”

Al Hamed's participation takes on added significance this year in light of the partnership between the National Media Authority and the Arab Media Summit 2026. The Dubai Press Club previously announced the National Media Authority as the Summit’s ‘National Partner’.

The partnership reflects the importance of coordinating national efforts to advance the media sector, strengthen its ability to keep pace with global transformations and contribute to building a more influential, trusted and competitive Arab media industry.