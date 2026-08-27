Khalifa Fund to participate in ADIHEX 2026 as Preservation of Environment & Cultural Heritage Sector Sponsor

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) is set to participate in the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026 - Abu Dhabi (ADIHEX) as the Preservation of Environment and Cultural Heritage Sector Sponsor.

This participation reflects the Fund’s role as an enabler of the entrepreneurship ecosystem, by providing entrepreneurs with direct opportunities to engage with customers, buyers and partners, test their products and services in a real market environment, and build business relationships and networks that strengthen their readiness, support business expansion and drive sustainable growth.

The Fund supports the participation of 17 Emirati enterprises at Stand No. 6-010 in Hall 6, representing a wide range of sectors, including Emirati heritage and crafts, fashion and design, equestrian and outdoor activities, food and natural products, sports and entertainment, creative services, and specialised solutions for outdoor activities.

This highlights the diversity of the Emirati entrepreneurship ecosystem and the potential of national enterprises to build businesses around elements of local culture and heritage, transforming them into contemporary products, services, and experiences that respond to the needs of modern markets while retaining a strong connection to national identity.

ADIHEX provides a specialised platform that seamlessly integrates heritage, culture, outdoor, lifestyle, and commercial opportunities, enabling small and medium sized enterprises to engage directly with the market. For Emirati enterprises, the exhibition offers a valuable commercial setting to measure demand, understand consumer trends, and learn about best practices, while enhancing their competitiveness and ability to grow.