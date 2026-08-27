SEWA invests over AED7.10 million to expand Sharjah gas network

SHARJAH, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) is implementing a package of projects worth more than AED7.1 million to expand and upgrade the natural gas network across various areas of Sharjah City.

The projects aim to develop infrastructure, meet growing demand and provide customers with high-quality services in line with international safety standards.

Ibrahim Al Balghouni, Director of the Natural Gas Department at SEWA, said that the projects currently being implemented in Sharjah City include the Al Hamah Gas Transmission Line Project, which costs AED3.3 million and extends 9,343 metres. The project is 90 % complete and is expected to be fully completed by September 2026.

The authority is also developing the natural gas network in Al Muwardah 6, at a cost of AED843,244, covering a 10-kilometre network. The project is currently 20 % complete and is expected to be finished by the end of March 2027.

In Al Badea District, the authority is developing an 8.9-kilometre natural gas network at a cost of AED1.16 million. The project is 25 % complete and is scheduled for completion by the end of March 2027.

SEWA will also begin implementing the Al Qutaina 3 Gas Network Development Project, valued at AED1.80 million and spanning 18.4 kilometres. Coordination with the relevant authorities to obtain the necessary no-objection certificates is underway, with completion expected by July 2027.

Al Balghouni said SEWA adopts advanced technologies and best practices for network installation and maintenance, applies the highest health and safety standards, and ensures projects are delivered on schedule.

He added that the projects support the authority’s continued expansion of natural gas services across Sharjah and its vision to achieve sustainability and provide innovative services that enhance quality of life.