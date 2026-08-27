Sharjah Animation and Comics Conference returns October 22

SHARJAH, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced 22nd to 25th October as the new dates for the fourth edition of the Sharjah Animation and Comics Conference (SACC), to be held at Aljada, Sharjah.

Marking a significant expansion, the conference will broaden its scope to encompass visual storytelling, uniting animation and comics on a single platform and opening new opportunities for collaboration and project development among creators, publishers, and producers from the region and around the world.

The expanded focus will extend participation to writers, illustrators and publishers alongside animators and producers, encouraging greater exchange across disciplines. New initiatives will include the Animation and Comics Market, designed to strengthen professional connections and partnerships across the industry.

The fourth edition will feature leading creators, experts, and specialists from the region and around the world, through a programme that combines industry knowledge with practical experience.

Participants will have opportunities to develop their skills and projects, learn from diverse professional expertise, and explore the latest trends and practices across animation and comics.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said, “The Arab region is rich in talent capable of creating characters, stories and visual worlds rooted in our culture and able to compete globally. What creators need is an ecosystem that connects creativity with expertise, production and the market. This is the vision behind SACC's expansion. We are not simply expanding an event; we are bringing the industry together to help creators turn ideas into projects that can reach wider audiences and grow.”

He added, “Sharjah’s vision, established by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, recognises investment in culture as an investment in people and their ability to shape the future. Under the guidance of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, we are translating that vision into opportunities for creators and the cultural industries. We want SACC to help Arab creators develop their projects, connect with expertise, partners and markets, and take their stories and cultural identity to audiences around the world.”

Commenting on the announcement, Khoula Al Mujaini, Executive Director of SACC, said, "The 2026 edition marks a new stage in the conference’s journey, expanding opportunities for creators across visual storytelling. Bringing comics and animation under one identity widens the range of expertise at SACC, from writers, illustrators and animators to publishers and producers, creating greater opportunities to exchange knowledge, develop projects and build professional connections."

She added, “Talent is the starting point, but building a career in the creative industries also requires knowledge, experience, professional networks and access to opportunities. This edition focuses on what comes next: helping creators develop their skills, present their projects, build industry connections and reach new opportunities and markets. We want every creator at SACC to find something that helps them take the next step in their career.”

The conference will continue to strengthen its role in supporting talent and empowering creators through a programme that combines training, showcases, professional networking, and knowledge exchange. It will feature advanced practical workshops, animation screenings and panel discussions with leading international creators and experts in animation and comics, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a hub for the development of cultural and creative industries.

Held in May 2025, the third edition attracted more than 5,000 visitors from around the world and hosted over 70 international experts who explored the future of animation and the intersection of innovation, artificial intelligence and human imagination.