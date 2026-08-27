National Human Rights Institution, National Media Authority discuss strengthening joint cooperation

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority, received Dr. Salem Suhail Al Neyadi, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Institution, during a visit aimed at strengthening cooperation and enhancing coordination between the two sides in areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed opportunities for joint cooperation, particularly in raising awareness of human rights principles and supporting efforts to promote a culture of human rights across society.

They also exchanged views on the important role of national media in raising public awareness and communicating human rights concepts in a professional and responsible manner.

Both sides emphasised the importance of continued coordination, exchange of expertise and development of joint initiatives that contribute to achieving shared objectives and supporting national efforts in the field of human rights.