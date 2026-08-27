Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Airports, Culture Sector of DCT-Abu Dhabi partner to welcome families home to Emirate's museums, heritage, cultural experiences

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- As families return home from their summer holidays ahead of the new school year, Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Airports and the Culture Sector of the Department of Culture and Touris- Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have partnered to launch Welcome Back to Abu Dhabi at Zayed International Airport (AUH).

Designed as a warm arrival experience, the campaign reminds families that while their holiday abroad may be ending, the adventure continues here at home.

The campaign is a powerful representation of Abu Dhabi's ecosystem coming together in service of a shared vision. By uniting the national carrier that brings families home, the gateway that welcomes them into the emirate, and the custodian of its museums, and the emirates vibrant cultural scene, the initiative demonstrates how Abu Dhabi's leading entities collaborate seamlessly to create meaningful experiences for residents and visitors alike.

From the moment families step into Arrivals at Zayed International Airport, they will be greeted by a dedicated welcome-back activation designed to capture the imagination of young travellers and their parents alike, turning the airport homecoming into a memorable family moment.

With specially designed cultural boarding passes, they will be invited to celebrate Abu Dhabi’s culture through a curated offering of experiences and events, such as free access for children and senior citizens to a selection of museums across the Saadiyat Cultural District, resourceful education guides about the emirate's cultural and historic sites and more. By opening the doors to iconic museums, heritage sites and cultural destinations, including the Saadiyat Cultural District, Abu Dhabi Culture invites residents and visitors alike to keep exploring, learning, and creating lasting memories together in the emirate.

Young explorers will also receive children's giveaway items carrying the campaign story, a keepsake that connects their arrival home to the journey waiting across the emirate.

The campaign runs throughout the back-to-school season, with the QR-code journey serving as a gateway to curated family itineraries, museum highlights and cultural events across Abu Dhabi.

The initiative forms part of a wider programme of activations that the entities are delivering across the year’s calendar of offerings, each designed to celebrate key moments in the community calendar and to showcase the very best of Abu Dhabi to residents and visitors.