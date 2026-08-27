Sarah Al Amiri highlights Emirati women’s role in shaping UAE’s future at EWF 2026

DUBAI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, attended a plenary session at the Emirati Women’s Forum 2026 (EWF), organised by the Dubai Women Establishment, at Madinat Jumeirah, featuring Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education.

The Forum coincides with the UAE’s celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, which is held this year under the theme ‘We Emerge Stronger and Better’.

During the session, titled ‘Women Shaping Generations and Building the Future’, moderated by Majed AlFarsi from Sky News Arabia, Sarah Al Amiri said that investing in people is the foundation upon which the UAE builds its future. She noted that developing generations equipped with knowledge, values, skills and the ability to think and adapt to change is a national priority and a key pillar of advancing the education system.

The session explored the role of women in shaping future generations and the importance of education in developing national talent and nurturing innovative, future-ready minds. It also highlighted key milestones in Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri’s leadership journey across science, technology and education.

She said that human capital is at the heart of the UAE’s vision for the future, with education playing a central role in developing the skills, values and character needed to navigate change with confidence and responsibility.

She highlighted the pivotal role of Emirati women, as mothers, educators and leaders, in shaping future generations, and the importance of family-school partnerships in strengthening identity, values and the Arabic language while preparing young people to shape the future.

She also highlighted the National Education Charter and its role in strengthening national identity and developing the attributes that enable learners to thrive and contribute to society.

She noted that the role of Emirati women in shaping future generations is becoming increasingly important as knowledge, work and skills continue to evolve, making it essential to nurture well-rounded individuals who are confident in their identity while embracing science, technology and innovation.

Al Amiri also emphasised the importance of using AI and educational technology responsibly to enhance learning and critical thinking, rather than provide ready-made answers.

She encouraged learners to question and verify AI-generated outputs and use technology to support informed and responsible decision-making.

Sarah Al Amiri also encouraged Emirati girls to pursue opportunities with confidence and ambition, build their knowledge and experience, and focus on making a meaningful impact, noting that women are full partners in the UAE’s development and decision-making.

The session reflected the theme of this year’s Emirati Women’s Day, “We Emerge Stronger and Better,” highlighting the close link between empowering women, developing human capital and shaping the future. It also emphasised that strong societies depend on raising generations with knowledge, confidence, a strong sense of identity and resilience.

Sarah Al Amiri’s participation highlighted how Emirati women’s contributions extend beyond their own achievements to shaping the next generation and instilling the values, knowledge and ambition needed to help drive the UAE’s future.