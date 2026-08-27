Fatima bint Mubarak reaffirms women’s vital role in UAE’s development at ADNOC’s Emirati Women’s Day event

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has affirmed the importance of Emirati Women’s Day in honouring women’s vital contribution to the UAE’s development.

In a speech delivered on her behalf by Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, during ADNOC’s Emirati Women’s Day event, H.H. Sheikha Fatima said, “The progress of Emirati women reflects the insightful vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, which has strengthened gender balance and created an enabling environment for women to contribute to the nation’s progress.

“Women are at the heart of society. They nurture families, educate generations, strengthen the national economy and serve as ministers, ambassadors, business leaders, doctors and engineers. They shape the future of our nation.”

During the event, which was held under the theme “Together, We Rise Stronger and Better,” H.H. Sheikha Fatima highlighted the growing contribution of Emirati women to the UAE’s energy sector. Emirati women hold more than 25% of leadership positions at Masdar and account for approximately one-third of its workforce. At ADNOC, Emirati women represent 14.4% of the workforce, 25.5% of leadership positions and 42.4% of technical roles, with 900 Emirati women working at operational sites.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima said, “These figures reflect the professional advancement of women in the UAE’s economic and energy sectors and demonstrate ADNOC’s support for Emirati women at every level of the organization. Globally, women remain underrepresented in the oil and gas sector. Despite accounting for 40% of the global workforce, women represented no more than 20% of the energy sector workforce in 2023, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

“Gender bias in recruitment, pay inequality and inflexible workplace policies remain among the most significant barriers facing women. Emirati women, however, have benefited from strong support, promising opportunities, enabling policies and comprehensive legislation that safeguard their rights and support their progress.”

She praised ADNOC for providing a leading model of how sustained investment in women can expand their participation in leadership, administrative and technical roles, demonstrating the impact of diversity and inclusion.

At the event, ADNOC announced the first cohort of Emirati women who will join ADNOC Technical Academy’s (ATA) Female Technician Diploma Programme in September 2026. The programme will create a pathway for Emirati women to build careers in technical and operational roles in the energy sector.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said, “Empowering Emirati women is a profound national vision established by our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and advanced by the UAE’s wise leadership and H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation. Guided by this legacy, we are committed to creating opportunities for Emirati women to excel professionally and harness advanced technology and artificial intelligence to shape the future of energy.”

Dr. Al Jaber added, “We are proud to welcome the first cohort of the Female Technician Diploma Program, which will equip Emirati women with specialised technical training and practical operational experience. We will continue to invest in their development and enable them to contribute to ADNOC’s transformation, the future of energy and the UAE’s long-term industrial and economic growth.”

The 24-month Female Technician Diploma Programme combines campus-based academic learning with on-the-job training at ADNOC operational sites. Each intake will accommodate up to 50 trainees, with the program expected to graduate around 250 female technicians between 2028 and 2030.

The programme offers diploma pathways in electrical maintenance, instrument and control maintenance, mechanical maintenance, and oil and gas processing operations. It is designed to equip participants with the technical knowledge, practical skills and operational experience required to build successful careers across the energy sector.

The Female Technician Diploma Program supports ADNOC’s ambition to achieve 25% female representation in technical positions by 2030 and reinforces the company’s commitment to developing a highly skilled, future-ready Emirati workforce. The programme builds on ADNOC’s progress in expanding opportunities for women across its operations. Since 2016, female representation across ADNOC’s workforce has doubled, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, operations and other technical disciplines. Women also serve on the boards of directors of 20 ADNOC Group companies.

ADNOC continues to invest in advanced technology capabilities for Emirati women. In 2025, nearly 150 engineers graduated from the company’s AI Accelerators Programme, with Emirati women representing more than 40% of the cohort.

ADNOC’s Emirati Women’s Day event, held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, brought together employees across the company to celebrate the achievements of Emirati women in the energy sector. The programme included an intergenerational discussion on national identity and Emirati values, as well as a panel highlighting Emirati women’s achievements, resilience and contributions to the UAE’s economic and social development.