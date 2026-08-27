Lubna Al Qasimi highlights key milestones from her government, diplomatic career

DUBAI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, said Emirati women’s achievements across diverse fields reflect the UAE’s longstanding commitment to empowering women and giving them the support and opportunities to succeed.

Speaking during a plenary session at the second edition of the Emirati Women’s Forum, organised by Dubai Women Establishment, today at Madinat Jumeirah, to mark Emirati Women’s Day, Sheikha Lubna reflected on the enduring role of Emirati women in building families, strengthening communities and contributing to the UAE’s development.

Drawing on her experience as the UAE’s first female minister, she highlighted key milestones from her career and the important role women play in representing the UAE globally, fostering cross-cultural connections, and strengthening national identity, a sense of belonging and shared values among future generations.

Sheikha Lubna noted that the resilience and contributions of Emirati women have deep roots in the UAE’s history, long predating the formation of the Union. She highlighted how women traditionally took responsibility for their families and the upbringing of their children while men were away for work, serving as the backbone of the family and helping shape future generations and leaders. She also underscored their longstanding commitment to their communities and their active role across society.

She reflected on her appointment in 2004 as Minister of Economy, making her the UAE’s first female Cabinet minister, describing it as a significant milestone that challenged prevailing regional and global perceptions of the role of Arab women. She said the UAE’s approach to women’s empowerment was rooted in the leadership’s early confidence in women’s abilities and potential, which paved the way for greater participation in government, politics and the economy.

Sheikha Lubna noted that women’s empowerment had begun long before women entered ministerial roles, with women already making their mark in fields such as medicine, engineering and technology. Their entry into politics and senior leadership positions marked a new chapter in a journey that had evolved over decades.

She said women’s success in the UAE begins with trust, followed by opportunity and empowerment, and the support needed to fulfil their responsibilities and overcome challenges.

She added that when a woman is appointed to a leadership position, she receives genuine support from the leadership to help her succeed.

Recalling her early days in government after moving from the business sector to lead a ministry with around 1,200 employees, she said the strong support she received from the leadership and Cabinet members gave her the confidence to carry out her new responsibilities.

She emphasised that preserving Emirati identity and passing national values to future generations is a shared responsibility involving the leadership, family, community and educational institutions. She stressed that the family remains the primary influence in shaping children’s character and urged Emirati women to continue instilling responsibility, belonging and patriotism.

She concluded by highlighting the central role of Emirati women in safeguarding national identity and values while continuing to contribute to the UAE’s development and future.