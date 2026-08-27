Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award celebrates 'Women Farmers: Makers of Impact' on Emirati Women’s Day

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), through the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, held the “Women Farmers: Makers of Impact” event in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, 27th August 2026, to mark Emirati Women’s Day, which this year carries the theme “We Emerge Stronger and Better.”

The event highlighted the contributions of Emirati women to the development of the agricultural sector and their role in supporting the sustainability of local production, advancing agricultural practices, conserving natural resources, and transferring knowledge and expertise to a new generation of women farmers, thereby strengthening their contribution to the UAE’s food security system.

The event aimed to honour Emirati women farmers whose sustainable impact extends beyond their farms and agricultural holdings. Their contributions include sharing knowledge and successful practices, encouraging other women to enter the agricultural sector, adopting modern technologies and solutions, improving production quality and efficiency, and promoting a culture of excellence, innovation and sustainability.

Her Excellency Moza Suhail Al Muhairi, Deputy Director General for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs at ADAFSA and Chairperson of the Higher Committee of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, said:

“An Emirati woman farmer does more than grow crops. She cultivates trust in our food, safeguards our resources, passes on inherited knowledge, and opens the way for new generations of women to contribute to a vital sector directly linked to the security of society and the sustainability of its future.”

Her Excellency added:

“Honouring women farmers who make an impact does not mark the end of a success story; rather, it represents the beginning of a new phase of responsibility and contribution. We aspire for every honoured farmer to become an inspiring role model, share her experience and expertise with others, broaden the reach of her impact, and strengthen women’s presence in the future of agriculture and food security.”

H.E. Al Muhairi noted that Emirati women have demonstrated their ability to combine inherited agricultural expertise with modern knowledge and to adopt innovative solutions and sustainable practices that enhance local production, conserve resources and improve the efficiency of agricultural enterprises.

She emphasised that the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award continues to serve as a platform for encouraging farmers and livestock breeders to pursue excellence and innovation, transfer best practices, and showcase influential national role models. She added that the recognition of women farmers reflects appreciation for their active contributions to the development of the sector and service to the community.

The event honoured 10 outstanding Emirati women farmers, selected through community voting in an initiative that reflects the public’s role in bringing inspiring female role models to the fore and supporting their contribution to the development of the agricultural sector.

The honourees’ stories included pioneering women who opened new pathways in agricultural work, inspiring role models who helped change perceptions within their communities and encouraged other women to enter the sector or participate in the Award, and exceptional women whose achievements delivered significant results and left a clear mark on the sustainability and development of agricultural production.

The event programme included a presentation highlighting the role of Emirati women in agriculture and the contribution of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award to encouraging women’s participation and supporting their pursuit of excellence. It also featured a panel discussion with a number of women farmers and female pioneers from across the sector.

The panel explored the participants’ experiences, the challenges they encountered, the decisions and practices that helped them develop their businesses, and the lessons that can be shared with women farmers seeking to launch their own ventures or improve the efficiency of their farms and agricultural holdings.

The programme also included a ceremony honouring the distinguished women farmers and an accompanying exhibition featuring pavilions showcasing and marketing products by Emirati women farmers, while introducing their enterprises and successful experiences through an event that brought together Emirati identity, human empowerment and sustainable giving.

The exhibition enabled visitors to learn about the women farmers’ stories and products, engage directly with them, and explore practical examples of women successfully managing agricultural enterprises and developing local products. It also contributed to strengthening their economic opportunities and expanding the reach of their products within the community and across markets.

The “Women Farmers: Makers of Impact” event forms part of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award’s commitment to transforming recognition from a celebratory occasion into a sustainable platform for knowledge transfer, exchange of expertise and continuous development. Through this approach, the stories of distinguished women farmers become practical models that can be applied and replicated, as well as a source of inspiration for women and girls interested in agriculture, crop production, livestock and food-related enterprises.

The event also emphasised that women’s success in the agricultural sector is supported by an integrated national ecosystem comprising families, communities, institutions and partners. Maximising their impact requires the continued provision of technical knowledge, specialised advisory services, training and marketing opportunities, and platforms that showcase their achievements and support the sustainability of their businesses.

The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award continues its efforts to promote a culture of excellence and innovation, encourage farmers and livestock breeders to adopt best practices, and showcase national role models capable of delivering sustainable impact across the agricultural sector, in support of the UAE’s food security and resource sustainability objectives