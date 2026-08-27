UAE Aid Agency, UAE Space Agency partner to strengthen disaster response capabilities

DUBAI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Aid Agency and the UAE Space Agency signed a partnership agreement to strengthen disaster preparedness and response capabilities across West Africa through the use of space-based data and technologies.

Under the partnership, approximately 30 specialists from disaster and crisis management entities will receive practical training in Earth observation, geographic information systems and tools provided through the International Charter: Space and Major Disasters.

The programme is designed to help authorities assess disaster impacts more quickly, improve decision-making and support more effective responses to affected communities.

Signed during the 22nd Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD 2026), the agreement includes training on the COS-2 information management system and the cloud-based Charter Mapper tool.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, and Eng. Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said, “Strengthening the capabilities of humanitarian teams is central to our efforts to improve the speed and effectiveness of response to crises, disasters and emergencies. This partnership will help integrate space-based information and advanced data tools into humanitarian action, enabling specialists to assess risks more accurately, understand conditions on the ground and support faster recovery for affected communities.”

Eng. Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, said, “This partnership reflects our commitment to turning the UAE’s space capabilities into practical solutions that serve people and communities. By enabling specialists to use space-based data more effectively, we can strengthen preparedness, accelerate response and support timely, informed decision-making when disasters occur.”

He added, “The value of this programme goes beyond technical training. It is about building lasting regional capabilities and enabling specialists to use Earth observation, geospatial data and the tools of the International Charter: Space and Major Disasters more effectively. This will support a more proactive, data-driven approach to disaster management and help reduce the humanitarian impact of crises on affected communities.”

The UAE Space Agency will implement the programme in coordination with the International Charter: Space and Major Disasters, the European Space Agency (ESA), Ghana’s National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the United Nations Platform for Space-based Information for Disaster Management and Emergency Response (UN-SPIDER).

Participants will receive practical training on COS-2 and Charter Mapper, strengthening their ability to access and analyze satellite imagery, assess disaster impacts and support timely operational decisions.

The programme will also help strengthen the use and activation of the International Charter, contributing to more effective disaster response across participating countries.