Arab Media Summit 2026 to host Euronews Chairman

DUBAI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club announced that Pedro David, Chairman of Euronews, will join the line-up of global media leaders participating in the Arab Media Summit 2026, taking place in Dubai from 15th to 17th September.

The participation of the Euronews Chairman strengthens the Summit’s international presence, adding a distinct European voice to discussions on the future of news, changing audience behaviours, and the growing impact of technology and digital platforms.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, and President of the Dubai Press Club, said, “Euronews’ participation adds an important European dimension to the Summit, drawing on the experience of an international media organisation operating across diverse markets, languages and cultures.”

She added, “The Summit brings together diverse global media experiences and approaches to the key issues defining the sector today and its future.”

Euronews is one of Europe’s leading international news channels, delivering content across multiple platforms and in several languages to audiences around the world.