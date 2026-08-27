Three Generations of Emirati healthcare women come together on Etihad Rail ahead of Emirati Women’s Day

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Three generations of Emirati women working across healthcare came aboard Etihad Rail for a unique journey celebrating their achievements, leadership, and contributions to the UAE ahead of Emirati Women’s Day.

Conceptualised and organised by Burjeel Holdings in collaboration with Etihad Rail, the Emirati Women’s Day Leadership Journey brought together 30 Emirati women for a special journey from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah and back.

The participants included senior physicians, doctors, nurses, clinicians, healthcare leaders, and professionals from administrative and support functions, representing different generations and stages of their careers.

Joining the women on the journey was Dr. Farida Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary for National Talent Empowerment at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

She shared insights from her leadership journey, highlighting resilience, career development, national contribution, and the growing role of Emirati women in shaping the future of the UAE’s workforce, healthcare sector, and society.

As the train traveled across the UAE, the journey became a setting for conversations about how the professional lives of Emirati women have evolved over the past several decades alongside the development of the country. Senior professionals, mid-career leaders, and younger professionals sat together discussing the evolution of the UAE’s healthcare sector. Women who entered healthcare when career pathways were still expanding exchanged experiences with established leaders shaping healthcare today and younger professionals preparing to take the sector into its next chapter.

“Healthcare is built by people with very different skills, but with one shared purpose. On this journey, we brought together Emirati doctors, nurses, clinicians, leaders, and colleagues from administrative functions whose careers span different generations. Their stories show how far opportunities for Emirati women have progressed and, more importantly, how every generation is helping create the next set of opportunities. Seeing these conversations take place so naturally across generations was one of the most meaningful aspects of the journey,” said Dr. Tahani Al Qadiri, Associate Vice President - Burjeel Training Academy.

The program featured leadership conversations, intergenerational discussions, networking, and reflections on resilience, career development, national contribution, and the future role of Emirati women in healthcare and society.

“When we began our careers, Emirati women were rarely seen in many healthcare specialties. Today, it is inspiring to see the next generation stepping forward with confidence and ambition,” said Dr. Aysha Almahri, CEO - Al Ain Region, Burjeel Holdings.

Sara Alkatheeri, Nutritionist at Burjeel Medical City (BMC), reflected on how the determination and achievements of the Emirati women who came before her paved the way for the next generation.

“Today, we have the confidence to dream bigger because the women before us broke barriers and proved what was possible. Their legacy motivates us to keep raising the bar and contribute meaningfully to the future of healthcare in the UAE,” she said.