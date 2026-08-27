Saud bin Saqr receives Consul General of Kingdom of Netherlands

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Paul Ymkers, Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, accompanied by a delegation of water-sector experts from Dutch companies, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City .

During the meeting, they discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise in water resource management, as well as to benefit from advanced experiences and solutions in this field.

The meeting also addressed the delegation’s participation in a high-level meeting hosted by the emirate today at the headquarters of Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) on water resilience.

The meeting aimed to explore the development of a long-term master plan to enhance water security and strengthen the emirate’s and the UAE’s capacity to address future challenges, supporting the objectives of the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036.

The meeting also focused on developing a comprehensive framework for the master plan based on an integrated assessment of a range of potential solutions for water storage, supply and distribution, rather than considering each project or technology separately.

These solutions include developing water reservoirs in mountainous areas, carefully managed groundwater recharge, storing freshwater underground and beneath the seabed, integrating desalination solutions into the system, water reuse, and leveraging existing and future dams, alongside developing the necessary infrastructure to safely connect these components to the national water network.

The Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the accompanying delegation members expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to H.H. the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the generous hospitality and warm welcome.

They commended Ras Al Khaimah’s vision and its focus on proactive planning to enhance water resilience, affirming the Dutch side’s keenness to exchange expertise and strengthen cooperation opportunities in developing sustainable solutions that contribute to water security.