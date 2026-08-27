Abu Dhabi Awards participates in ADIHEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Awards has announced its participation in the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026, taking place from 28th August to 6th September at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, under the theme “Goodness Is a Living Heritage”.

During ADIHEX, seven Abu Dhabi Awards Meylas sessions will be held, including an interactive Emirati crafts workshop, bringing together Awards recipients and members of the community to share experiences and perspectives that reflect the values and traditions of Emirati culture, while highlighting the role individuals can play in creating a positive and lasting impact within their communities.

In line with the Year of the Family, the Meylas sessions will also explore the important role families play in preserving Emirati customs, knowledge and values, strengthening connections between generations and ensuring they remain an enduring part of the UAE’s social and cultural fabric.

The programme of events will explore five key themes: Living Emirati Traditions and Values; Preserving Heritage; Education and Youth; Humanitarian Giving; and Community Builders.

Through first-hand stories and experiences, the sessions will highlight how the Abu Dhabi Awards values of Goodness, Commitment, Inspiration, Giving and Selflessness can translate into meaningful action and lasting community impact.

Amal Al Ameri, Member of the Abu Dhabi Awards Organising Committee, said, “Our theme at ADIHEX, ‘Goodness Is a Living Heritage,’ reflects our belief that the values represented by Abu Dhabi Awards are lived and renewed through the actions and contributions of individuals across our community. Every individual can make a difference, whether through volunteering, community initiatives or everyday acts that positively impact the lives of others.”