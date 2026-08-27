UAE delegation to participate in launch of IAEA’s ATLAS maritime nuclear initiative in Washington

WASHINGTON D.C.,27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- A UAE delegation, headed by Hamad Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), is participating this week along with representatives of FANR and DP World in the International High-level Forum to launch the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Atomic Technologies Licensed for Applications at Sea (ATLAS) initiative, taking place in Washington, D.C., from 26th-27th August 2026.

ATLAS brings together the nuclear and maritime communities to advance international dialogue on emerging applications of nuclear technology at sea, including nuclear-powered civilian vessels using small modular reactors and floating nuclear power plants. The initiative will address regulatory, safety, security, and other considerations relevant to their future deployment.

During the High-level Forum, Hamad Al Kaabi delivered the UAE Statement, welcoming the launch of ATLAS and reaffirming the UAE’s support for the initiative.

In his statement, Al Kaabi said, “The UAE supports the dialogue around the ATLAS initiative and stands ready to contribute the expertise and experience gained through the development and regulation of our Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme. As advanced nuclear technologies create new opportunities for maritime applications, close cooperation among Member States, nuclear regulators, maritime authorities, industry and international organisations will be essential to ensure their development and deployment meet the highest standards of nuclear safety, security and safeguards.”

During the visit, the delegation held a number of bilateral meetings with strategic partners in the United States including the Department of Energy, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and others to further strengthen its cooperation in nuclear safety and security, and underpin the importance of this partnership that supports the development of the nuclear energy sector.

The UAE delegation also toured the N.S. Savannah, the world’s first nuclear-powered merchant ship, which built in the 1950s and designed as a demonstration of how nuclear energy could be used peacefully for civilian maritime transport.

The UAE’s participation in ATLAS builds on its longstanding partnership with the IAEA and international community as well as its commitment to sharing its experience and contributing to the safe, secure and peaceful application of nuclear technologies.