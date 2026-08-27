Ajman Chamber participates in UAE–Lebanese Business Forum as part of official UAE delegation

AJMAN, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber participated as part of the official UAE delegation, led by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, during an official visit to the Republic of Lebanon.

The visit aimed to strengthen economic and trade relations between the two countries and explore new opportunities for cooperation and partnership between their respective business communities.

Ajman Chamber was represented during the visit by Abdullah Saeed Al Nuaimi, Member of the Chamber’s Board of Directors and Member of the UAE–Lebanese Business Council.

The two-day programme included a series of economic meetings and events, foremost among them the Joint UAE–Lebanese Business Forum, which brought together representatives of the business communities from both sides to discuss opportunities for cooperation, investment and partnership.

On the second day of the visit, the official UAE delegation met with Joseph Aoun, President of the Lebanese Republic, at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, Beirut.

Abdullah Saeed Al Nuaimi affirmed that Ajman Chamber’s participation in the official visit to Lebanon and the UAE–Lebanese Business Forum stems from the Chamber’s commitment to strengthening economic and trade relations with the Lebanese side, expanding cooperation between the two business communities, and identifying promising investment and trade opportunities.

He stated that the visit provides an opportunity to establish new partnerships that support the expansion of private sector businesses and enhance the growth and competitiveness of the business community in the Emirate of Ajman, in line with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030.

He added that the visit represents an important milestone in strengthening the UAE’s economic presence, given the promising opportunities for cooperation, partnership and investment across a wide range of sectors within the framework of UAE–Lebanon economic relations. These include tourism, real estate, construction, industry, trade, education, healthcare, services and infrastructure, among other fields.

He noted that direct engagement between the two countries’ business communities opens new avenues for growth and expansion and enhances opportunities to establish partnerships based on shared interests. He also highlighted Lebanon’s economic and investment potential, as well as the diverse opportunities it offers to investors and business owners.

Abdullah Al Nuaimi explained that, during the UAE–Lebanese Business Forum, Ajman Chamber was keen to strengthen direct communication with the Lebanese side through a series of bilateral meetings with officials and business leaders on the sidelines of the forum. The meetings aimed to exchange views, review areas of cooperation and investment opportunities between Ajman and Lebanon, and explore the development of bilateral partnerships and business forums that further strengthen cooperation between the two business communities.