UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Nepal President over flood, landslide victims

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President of Nepal Ramchandra Paudel over the victims of floods and landslides, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

His Highness wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages of condolences to President Paudel.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed also sent similar messages of condolences to Prime Minister Balendra Shah of Nepal