Emirati Women’s Forum celebrates inspiring stories of Emirati female entrepreneurs from ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network

DUBAI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirati Women’s Forum 2026 celebrated inspiring stories of Emirati women entrepreneurs, highlighting promising national projects led by female members of the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network supported by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office. The move reflects the growing presence of Emirati women in entrepreneurship and their active role as partners in advancing sustainable economic development.

The Forum, organised by the Dubai Women Establishment today (Thursday, 27 August 2026) at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, brought together female entrepreneurs as part of Emirati Women’s Day celebrations. The Forum provided a platform to highlight Emirati women’s achievements, showcase their success stories across diverse fields, and support their ambitions for greater growth and impact.

During the Forum, members of ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network showcased their projects and products to senior executives, decision-makers, and public and private sector representatives, raising the profile of promising Emirati businesses and opening new opportunities for collaboration, partnerships and growth.

On this occasion, Naeema Ahli, CEO of the Dubai Women Establishment, highlighted the organisation’s commitment to supporting Emirati women’s economic participation and creating an enabling environment for them to turn their ambitions and ideas into sustainable businesses, contributing to economic development and national competitiveness. She also praised the collaboration with Brand Dubai, which brought members of the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ initiative to the forum, providing them with a platform to showcase their businesses, engage with leaders and decision-makers, and build new opportunities for growth and strategic partnerships.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, commended the achievements of Emirati women entrepreneurs and their growing presence in the creative sector, noting their success in turning ideas into distinctive Emirati businesses with strong potential for growth. She said the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ initiative supports such entrepreneurs by showcasing their success stories and helping them reach wider audiences and markets.

She also welcomed the collaboration with the Dubai Women Establishment, which enabled “Proudly from Dubai” members to connect with leaders and the business community, showcase their projects, and explore new growth and partnership opportunities. Al Suwaidi reaffirmed Brand Dubai’s commitment to supporting national talent and businesses and showcasing Dubai-based projects and their success stories.

Khawla Al Hashmi, Project Manager of the 'Proudly from Dubai' Initiative, said the participation of Emirati women entrepreneurs in the Forum reflects efforts to empower local businesses, showcase their products and ideas, and connect them with wider audiences and the business community. She also highlighted Brand Dubai’s commitment to building lasting relationships with initiative members, raising the profile of their businesses and supporting their ambitions for greater reach.

The participation of Emirati female entrepreneurs reflects their growing role in building businesses and brands with the potential to grow and compete on the global stage, supported by Dubai’s thriving entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The participating entrepreneurs include Mariam Saleh, founder of “XO Coffee Boutique”, a local specialty coffee brand; Hind Al Mulla, founder of “Home Bakery”, which grew from a home-based venture launched in Dubai in 2011 into a successful local brand; and Hind Majjan, founder of “Sadeem Café”, a specialty coffee brand with its own a distinctive concept in Dubai.