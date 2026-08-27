Maryam Al Hammadi: Women’s empowerment rooted in UAE’s vision, legislation

DUBAI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, said women’s empowerment has been a national priority since the UAE’s establishment, reflecting the leadership’s belief in women as essential partners in building society and shaping the nation’s future. She noted that prominent role played by women today is the result of decades of support and empowerment.

Speaking during a plenary session titled ‘National Vision: Creating Opportunities for Emirati Women’ at the second edition of the Emirati Women’s Forum, organised by Dubai Women Establishment, today at Madinat Jumeirah, to mark Emirati Women’s Day, Al Hammadi highlighted key milestones in the UAE’s approach to women’s empowerment and the opportunities that enabled women to demonstrate their capabilities in leadership and decision-making.

Al Hammadi stated that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father, believed from the outset that women represented half of society and that their participation was essential to building the nation and driving development. This vision laid the foundation for a long-standing commitment to investing in women’s capabilities and ensuring they have opportunities to learn, work and contribute.

She noted that this journey has continued under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who places great importance on women’s empowerment. She also highlighted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has championed the belief that the UAE empowers society through women.

Maryam Al Hammadi highlighted the pivotal role of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the ‘Mother of the Nation’, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in advancing women’s empowerment, noting that her inspiring leadership and continued support have been instrumental in strengthening women’s role and participation in society.

She also highlighted the establishment of the General Women’s Union and institutions supporting families, motherhood and childhood, which have helped build a strong support system for women and families. She further noted the role of the UAE Gender Balance Council, chaired by H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council (UAE GBC), President of the Dubai Women Establishment (DWE), and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in advancing gender balance and equal opportunities in the workplace.

She said investing in women’s education has been a cornerstone of the UAE’s development model, with women now making up a significant share of higher education graduates and increasingly taking on roles across the workforce and in leadership. She noted that women play an active role in national development and decision-making.

Al Hammadi highlighted the role of legislation in advancing women’s empowerment, noting the UAE’s continued efforts to update legsilations and policies to protect women’s rights and support their participation in the workforce. She said empowerment begins with education and extends to employment, entrepreneurship, career development and leadership, supported by policies and flexible work arrangements that help women and men balance professional and family responsibilities.

Reflecting on her career across the public and private sectors, Al Hammadi said her experience taught her to embrace challenges, take responsibility and learn from them. She stated that professional success is about more than holding a position, and comes from continuous learning, ambition, high professionalism, and confidence in one’s abilities.

She urged the next generation of Emirati women to pursue critical fields of national importance, from genomics and renewable energy to space, AI and advanced manufacturing, saying this would help build national expertise and strengthen the UAE’s economic and national security.

She also noted that as technology advances, human skills such as adaptability, emotional intelligence and continuous learning remain just as important. She said the achievements of Emirati women are an integral part of the UAE’s story and provide a strong foundation for the next generation to lead and shape the future.