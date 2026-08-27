Dubai Films and Games Commission participates in Gamescom 2026

DUBAI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC), an entity of the Dubai Media Council, is participating in Gamescom 2026 in Cologne, Germany, the premier global trade fair dedicated to the gaming sector, with the emirate’s biggest pavilion to date. Dubai’s delegation to the event, being held from 26 to 30 August, comprises representatives from an array of government entities and private sector partners, reflecting the emirate’s growing stature as a global destination spurring the gaming sector’s growth with its ability to attract exceptional talent, investment, and specialised companies.

The Dubai delegation at Gamescom 2026 features participation from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Chambers, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Police, and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, in addition to representatives from the private sector.

Dubai’s pavilion this year is highlighted by more than 10 showcases, a live stage for panel discussions and fireside chats, and dedicated spaces where game studios and investors can explore collaborations, deals and agreements spanning the gaming sector’s entire gamut.

Hesham Al Olama, CEO of the Media Development Sector at Dubai Media Council, said: “Dubai has a way of entering an industry and, a decade on, becoming impossible to leave out of the conversation. We have done it in aviation, in the economy, in tourism. Gaming is next. Our presence at Gamescom is not merely about participating in this global showcase; we are looking to accelerate industry engagement based on the comprehensive ecosystem we have built and are confident that it will lead our partners and stakeholders to choose Dubai as their base for years to come. We will continue strengthening partnerships that contribute to building an integrated and sustainable ecosystem for the sector, with Dubai emerging as a global hub for the gaming industry in quick time.”

Faisal Kazim, Games Commissioner at DFGC, said: “There is a tendency among some people to view gaming purely from an entertainment perspective, but we count it among the most powerful creative enterprises in society. Imaginatively designed games can support education, boost social interaction and engagement, and generate jobs and economic growth avenues. Based on this vision, Dubai’s participation in Gamescom reaffirms our commitment to supporting the gaming sector as a tool for positive transformation while offering an integrated environment enabling developers, creators and companies to grow and innovate.”

Clear thinking

Dubai Films and Games Commission sits under the Dubai Media Council and now runs the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, a blueprint to lift the emirate into gaming's global top 10 by the end of the decade. The plan is clear: make Dubai one of the most accessible places to build a game, highlight the funding and talent available to studios through vehicles such as the GameForward accelerator, and nurture a local force of designers and developers who will still be here a decade from now; enabling policies, connection, talent, in that order.

The DFGC is working to achieve these objectives by drawing up incentives and policies to drive sectoral growth, attracting international companies and studios to Dubai, connecting talent and companies with sources of funding and proven expertise, and developing local capabilities among designers, developers and professionals across the industry’s various segments.

Other notable advantages that complement Dubai’s appeal as an attractive destination for gaming sector players include its strategic location that bridges markets of the East and West, an aviation network that is truly global, a favourable time zone, and advanced infrastructure. These advantages enable companies, developers and investors in the sector to access multiple markets and talent pools from a single hub. They also significantly strengthen Dubai’s efforts to drive innovation, growth, and cross-market partnerships.

Dubai’s presence at Gamescom this year reflects the rapid development of the emirate’s gaming landscape. Following its participation in the previous edition with a limited number of showcases as part of the first dedicated government gaming pavilion from the Middle East, Dubai’s return this year is marked by a broader and more integrated presence that showcases the evolution of its specialised ecosystem.

Jobs boost

Evidence of the gaming sector’s expansion in Dubai is clearly apparent. Between 2024 and 2026, the number of gaming companies operating in Dubai grew from over 368 to 495, a 34.5% increase over two years. GameForward is backing the newer ones, and developer grants are pulling international teams across, all this translating into roughly 30,000 jobs and close to USD 1 billion in projected annual revenue by 2033. Further boosting goals of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, the Good Games Club podcast is relocating to Dubai, bringing a large share of the on-air voices within the industry to the city with it and promising to strengthen connections between its gaming community and counterparts around the world.

Gamescom remains the largest event of its kind, drawing more than 350,000 visitors and over 1,500 exhibitors from over 125 countries. The 2026 edition runs from 26th till 30th August at Koelnmesse in Cologne, with the first day reserved for trade and media engagements.

Dubai’s landmark participation in Gamescom underscores the vast progress the emirate has made in designing an integrated gaming ecosystem and translating objectives of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 into tangible opportunities and initiatives that support the sector’s growth and enhance Dubai’s competitiveness on the global stage. As the number of studios and companies operating in the emirate continues to grow alongside the local talent pool, Dubai is further consolidating its position as a hub bridging global gaming markets that offers a welcoming environment for growth, creativity, and investment, thus renewing its appeal for global companies, projects and talent in the years ahead.