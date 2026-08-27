Minister of Energy & Infrastructure participates in Tatarstan Petrochemical Forum on behalf of UAE President

KAZAN, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) — On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, participated in the International Oil, Gas and Chemical Exhibition 'Kazan Oil, Gas & Chemistry' , which opened yesterday in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan and runs until tomorrow, bringing together senior officials, decision-makers, experts and leaders from the energy, oil and petrochemical industries.

The forum and exhibition are among Russia’s leading international events specialising in the oil, gas and petrochemical industries, providing a platform for major companies, institutions, experts and specialists to discuss the latest developments and opportunities in the energy and chemical industries and promote cooperation, partnerships and investment in related fields.

At the start of his visit to the Republic of Tatarstan, Al Mazrouei met with Rustam Minnikhanov, the Rais (Head) of the Republic of Tatarstan. The meeting explored bilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen and develop it across areas of mutual interest, particularly energy, infrastructure, investment, and the oil and petrochemical industries.

During the meeting, Al Mazrouei conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Republic of Tatarstan and its people.

Minnikhanov, in turn, asked Al Mazrouei to convey his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The two sides stressed the importance of continuing to develop economic and investment cooperation and exploring new partnership opportunities in priority sectors in a way that serves mutual interests and further strengthens relations between the UAE and the Republic of Tatarstan.

Al Mazrouei also participated in a number of events and meetings that addressed prospects for economic and investment cooperation, developments in economic and social relations between Russia and Islamic states, and ways to expand partnerships in sectors of mutual interest.

Al Mazrouei reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to further strengthening its relations and partnerships with the Russian Federation and broadening cooperation across various sectors, particularly energy and infrastructure, in a way that serves mutual interests and supports sustainable economic growth.

He noted that the UAE’s participation in such international forums reflects its approach of building effective strategic partnerships and promoting dialogue and international cooperation across various fields.

Al Mazrouei’s participation reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its presence at international platforms focused on the future of energy and industry and developing high-quality partnerships that support energy security and sustainable economic growth while promoting the exchange of knowledge, expertise and advanced technologies.

The accompanying events cover a wide range of topics and issues, including energy, the oil and petrochemical industries, investment, trade and logistics. They also highlight economic and social relations between Russia and Islamic countries and explore ways to advance cooperation in trade, investment, science, technology, social and cultural fields, and tourism, building on existing cooperation.

The UAE delegation included a number of senior officials and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, as well as representatives of relevant national entities and companies.