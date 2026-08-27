UEFA Champions League draw hands Man City, Barcelona, PSG tough fixtures

MONACO, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) — UEFA conducted the draw for the new UEFA Champions League season in Monaco on Thursday, with the league phase set to begin on 8th September.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will face Barcelona, Manchester City, Roma, Aston Villa, Galatasaray, Villarreal, Slovan Bratislava and Como.

This will be the third edition of the Champions League under the new format, featuring 36 teams in a single league phase, with each team playing eight matches against eight different opponents.

Among the other standout fixtures, Manchester City will face Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Sporting CP, Porto, Napoli, RB Leipzig, AEK Athens and Lens.

Arsenal will take on Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Real Betis, Lille, Napoli, Sabah of Azerbaijan and Slavia Prague.

Barcelona will face Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Aston Villa, Sporting CP, Feyenoord, Galatasaray, Como and Sabah.

Inter Milan will play Liverpool, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Borussia Dortmund, Shakhtar Donetsk, Feyenoord, Stuttgart and Slovan Bratislava.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, will face Bayern Munich, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven, Fenerbahce, Bodo/Glimt, Viking and Stuttgart.