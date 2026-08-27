UAE, Germany discuss closer cooperation

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State, met with Jens Plötner, State Secretary at the Ministry of Defence of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The meeting marked the start of a two-day visit to the UAE by the State Secretary, and provided an opportunity to exchange views on a number of regional and international developments.

The two sides discussed the bilateral relationship, and ways to unlock even more of the remaining untapped potential in trade, investment, and technology cooperation. They also exchanged views on deepening people-to-people connections, and fostering closer cultural cooperation.

Both sides committed to working closely to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.