Two Pacific tropical storms could strengthen into hurricanes

WASHINGTON, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Tropical storms Karina and Lowell formed in the Pacific Ocean on Thursday and are forecast to strengthen into hurricanes in the coming days, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

Karina is located around 1,330 kilometres south of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, with maximum sustained winds of about 75 kilometres per hour.

Lowell is situated around 2,840 kilometres west-south-west of the peninsula, with maximum sustained winds of about 65 kilometres per hour.

No coastal watches or warnings are currently in effect for either storm.