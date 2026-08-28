Russia's Amur gas chemical complex death toll rises to 15

MOSCOW, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Amur Gas Chemical Complex, a facility in Russia's far east, said in a statement on Thursday that ‌the death toll from a fire that broke out there earlier this week had risen to 15 people.

It said ⁠on Thursday in a Telegram channel that out of 15 dead, 14 are foreigners, without providing details of their nationalities. It said that 39 workers are remained in hospitals, including nine who were airlifted to Moscow.

Russia's Investigative Committee has said it was investigating the incident as a ⁠potential breach of industrial safety regulations and was working to establish the cause of the fire.