Gold slips as Fed chief Warsh's Jackson Hole speech looms

World CAPITALS, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold slipped on Friday as market participants awaited closely watched remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh at the Jackson Hole symposium.

Spot gold fell 0.5 percent to US$4,576.30 per ounce by 01:57 GMT after hitting a more than three-month high earlier this week following the US Treasury's announcement of support measures for long-duration bonds. US gold futures eased 0.8 percent to $4,629.00.

Spot silver ​fell 1 percent to $68.54 per ounce and palladium declined 0.8 percent to $1,339.84. Platinum was down 0.6 percent at $1,834.83, on track for ​a weekly loss.