Death toll from flash floods in Nepal rises to 469

KATHMANDU, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from massive flash floods has risen to 469 in Nepal, police said Friday, as rescuers work to find hundreds of people still missing in the area on the Nepal-China border.

The previous death toll was 390 in Nepal and three in Tibet. Authorities had also reported more than 1,400 missing people in both areas from the disaster Wednesday.

Hundreds have already been rescued, Nepalese authorities said, and dozens were receiving medical treatment in the capital, Kathmandu. Foreigners from multiple countries were among the missing.