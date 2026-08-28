Women at heart of UAE society, active partners in shaping future: Fatima bint Mubarak

ABU DHABI, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has said that women are the heart of society, a pillar of its progress, and active partners in shaping the nation's future.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima's remarks came in a statement marking Emirati Women's Day 2026, held under the theme "We Emerge Stronger and Better".

Below is the full text:

"My daughters, the daughters of the UAE... You are the extension of a cherished journey, a precious trust in the nation’s present, and a promise for its future. Always remain as the UAE has known you: true to your values, proud of your nation, proactive in your contributions, and confident that when ambition is paired with responsibility, it creates an enduring impact.

On Emirati Women's Day 2026, I renew my pride in every woman in this nation, in every family that believed in her, in every man who supported her, and in every institution that opened doors of opportunity for her. In the spirit of the Union, we will emerge stronger and better.

The UAE has always moved towards the future with unity and shared purpose, firmly believing that people are its greatest investment, and that women are the heart of society, a pillar of its progress, and active partners in shaping the future of the most precious of nations — the United Arab Emirates.”