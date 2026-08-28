Emirati women shaping stories that carry UAE's national voice to world: Latifa bint Mohammed

DUBAI, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has said that Emirati Women’s Day is a moment to celebrate the achievements of Emirati women and the foundations that have enabled generations to learn, contribute and lead.

In a statement marking the occasion, Sheikha Latifa said, "This year, its expansion into a month of reflection and inspiration under the theme ‘We Emerge Stronger and Better’ gives us a meaningful opportunity to honour the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

"Her belief in Emirati women lives on through every woman who serves her community, pursues her ambitions and opens new paths for those who follow."

Sheikha Latifa said Emirati women are shaping stories that connect the UAE's heritage with imagination and carry its national voice to the world, adding that their journeys demonstrate how personal growth can become shared progress when supported by families, communities and institutions that believe in their potential.

She stressed the importance of listening to women's experiences, supporting the ambitions of young girls and creating opportunities for every woman to contribute with confidence.

"We honour the women who came before us by believing in those who come next, carrying forward a legacy of strength rooted in identity, enriched by unity and open to the possibilities of tomorrow," Sheikha Latifa concluded.