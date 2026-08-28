Theyab bin Mohamed praises Emirati women’s contributions, achievements

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, affirmed that Emirati women have established a strong presence in the development journey, making valuable contributions and achieving notable accomplishments across various fields.

He said their progress was inspired by the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father, who believed in women as essential partners in building and advancing the nation.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab added that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the support and vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Emirati woman advances with confidence and ambition, demonstrating her presence and capabilities in diverse areas, supported by an integrated national ecosystem that nurtures her aspirations, strengthens her abilities and opens new opportunities for her to contribute to shaping the nation’s present and future.

On Emirati Women’s Day, Sheikh Theyab said, “We express our pride in every Emirati woman, her dedication, ambition and capabilities, her integral role in building strong families and serving society, and her active contribution to the nation’s continued prosperity.”