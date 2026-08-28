Emirati women partners in family cohesion, societal progress: Hazza bin Zayed

AL AIN, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has affirmed that Emirati women are essential partners in strengthening family cohesion and advancing society, and that their achievements and contributions across various fields reflect the UAE’s vision, which has recognised their role since the nation’s founding and provided them with opportunities to participate, contribute and play an active role in the country’s development.

Marking Emirati Women’s Day, H.H. Sheikh Hazza said that celebrating the occasion during the Year of Family carries special significance, given the pivotal role women play in preserving authentic Emirati values, strengthening family bonds and raising generations with a strong sense of pride in their national identity.

He noted that this year’s Emirati Women’s Day theme, "We Emerge Stronger and Better," reflects the spirit of Emirati society, which is founded on complementarity and solidarity.

Sheikh Hazza affirmed that a cohesive family is the first nurturing environment for future generations, and that societal progress is built on the complementary roles of its men and women, as well as the shared values of responsibility, giving and belonging to the nation.

He acknowledged that the leading position Emirati women have achieved is the result of a firmly established national approach and the continued support of the UAE’s leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, empowering women to continue contributing to the progress and prosperity of society.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza also praised the pioneering role and continued efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in supporting women and enhancing their status.

He affirmed that Emirati women, through their dedication, ambition and commitment to their values and identity, will continue to play a vital role in raising future generations, serving society and contributing to the nation’s journey towards an ever-prosperous future.