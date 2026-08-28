Women's ambition part of UAE's ambition: Bodour Al Qasmi

SHARJAH, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi has marked Emirati Women’s Day 2026 by highlighting the generations of Emirati women whose strength, knowledge and contributions have helped shape UAE society.

“Every Emirati Women's Day, I reflect on how far we have come, and what that means for the next generation of Emirati women," H.H. Sheikha Bodour said.

She said the advancement of Emirati women has never been the work of one generation alone, but part of a longer story of women whose strength, knowledge and contributions have shaped society across generations.

Each generation, she added, has opened doors for the next, expanded what is possible and demonstrated that women's ambition is part of the UAE's ambition for itself, while remaining rooted in the country's culture, heritage and values.

Sheikh Bodour said, “Thanks to our leadership’s vision and support, Emirati women today lead with confidence at home and beyond our borders. Wherever their work takes them, they carry the values of generosity and openness that have always guided this country, and a responsibility to create opportunities for the women coming behind them.”

Reflecting on this year’s theme, “We Emerge Stronger and Better”, she said, “Progress becomes more meaningful when it creates opportunities for others. Strength grows when it is shared. And every woman who moves forward can make the path wider for the woman coming after her.”

“On Emirati Women's Day, I celebrate the women whose courage and determination brought us here, those contributing to our country today, and the young women who will carry this journey into the future," she added.