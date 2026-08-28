Dollar flat near one-week high

HONG KONG, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The US dollar held ​flat near a one-week high against major peers on Friday.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was little changed at 99.13 in early Asian trade.

The euro and sterling were subdued near one-week lows against the greenback, last at $1.1652 and $1.3597, respectively, though both remained on track for a second ​straight monthly gain.

The yen was little changed at 159.34 per dollar, ​but it was still headed for a 1.3 percent monthly rise.

The Australian dollar was up nearly 0.1 percent to hit a three-month high of $0.72 as rate hike bets built up. The New Zealand dollar climbed 0.2 percent to $0.5960.

The Canadian dollar held flat at $1.3844 ​and was heading for a second month of decline.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained 0.5 percent to $80,620.33, on track for a nearly ​30 percent gain in August that would be its biggest monthly gain since late 2024.