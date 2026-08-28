Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026 opens

ABU DHABI, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026 opened on Friday at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and will run until 6th September.

The exhibition is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club.

The 23rd edition is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club. This year, the exhibition has been extended to 10 days in response to strong public demand and the success of previous editions.

For the first time, the exhibition will occupy the facilities of ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, offering visitors a more interactive experience.

The exhibition is open daily from 10:00 to 22:00. Its largest edition to date features a record participation of companies and specialised brands across 15 sectors, showcasing the latest equipment, technologies and heritage experiences from around the world.

The event also features more than 40 cultural and entertainment activities catering to visitors of all ages.