Ajman Ruler hails Emirati Women’s Day as symbol of pride, progress

AJMAN, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has said that Emirati Women's Day is a national occasion to celebrate the status achieved by Emirati women and their contributions through knowledge, work, and responsibility toward their families, society, and nation.

He noted that this journey reflects the UAE's approach of believing in women's capabilities and providing them with opportunities to become key partners in development and shaping the future.

The Ruler of Ajman said the theme of Emirati Women's Day 2026, "We Emerge Stronger and Better”, reflects a new phase that builds on past achievements and expands women's responsibilities to further strengthen their role in the nation's future.

He added that the "Mother of the Nation 50:50 Vision" provides a strategic roadmap for the next 50 years, broadening the contributions of Emirati women and boosting their presence nationally, regionally, and internationally.

Sheikh Humaid said that the success of Emirati women stems from an integrated ecosystem of families that nurture ambition and talent, institutions that recognise capability and provide opportunity, and a society that actively supports full participation.

He also praised the historic role of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for establishing the framework that empowers Emirati women while preserving societal identity and values.

Sheikh Humaid affirmed that the upcoming phase requires expanding opportunities for new generations of women, maintaining family cohesion, and harnessing the potential of all citizens to shape a prosperous future.

"We take pride in every Emirati woman who has dedicated her knowledge, work, and efforts to advancing her nation. We are confident that the women of the UAE will continue to fulfil their roles with steadfast determination and responsibility—guided by the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, 'Mother of the Nation', and working hand in hand with the nation's men to serve the UAE and build its future," the Ruler of Ajman said.