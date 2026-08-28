ADIHEX harnesses heritage to drive sustainable development: ADNEC Group CEO

ABU DHABI, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said that the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026 (ADIHEX) serves as a unique global model for utilising cultural heritage to drive sustainable development.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the launch of the event's 23rd edition, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, Al Dhaheri highlighted how the exhibition successfully bridges cultural preservation with commercial innovation and investment.

This year's edition represents a historic milestone, spanning 107,000 square metres and featuring 2,405 registered companies and brands, a 17 percent increase over the previous year. To accommodate growing international demand, the event's duration has been extended for the first time to 10 days.

The exhibition houses 15 specialised sectors covering falconry, equestrianism, outdoor adventure gear, heritage arts, and environmental sustainability.

Al Dhaheri said ADIHEX has established itself as one of the world's leading specialised exhibitions, bringing together experts, decision-makers, companies, brands and enthusiasts from around the world, while promoting cultural and commercial exchange and creating opportunities for partnerships, investment and knowledge-sharing.

He said the exhibition is also an important economic driver for tourism, events, business and specialised trade, attracting thousands of visitors and exhibitors annually and providing a platform for showcasing products and services and concluding commercial deals.

ADIHEX supports growth in hunting, equestrian and outdoor sports, specialised equipment, and eco- and heritage tourism. Its international auctions also stimulate trade and investment in falcons, purebred Arabian horses, camels and other sectors linked to Emirati heritage, creating opportunities for investors, breeders, businesses and entrepreneurs.

Al Dhaheri said the exhibition's economic impact extends beyond its duration by connecting local and international companies, facilitating the exchange of expertise and best practices, and helping small and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurs access new markets and global audiences.

The influx of international visitors also benefits Abu Dhabi's hospitality, tourism, transport and related service sectors, reinforcing the emirate's position as a global destination for business, tourism and specialised exhibitions.

On ADIHEX's cultural role, Al Dhaheri said preserving Emirati and Arab heritage and introducing it to new generations have been among the exhibition's core objectives since its inception.

Through falconry, equestrianism, traditional hunting, handicrafts, customs and traditions, as well as interactive experiences and live demonstrations, ADIHEX helps transfer traditional knowledge between generations, strengthen national identity and raise awareness of the importance of safeguarding intangible cultural heritage.

The participation of major international companies specialising in outdoor adventure, hunting and equestrianism also gives visitors access to the latest industry trends and innovations and opportunities to engage with experts and specialists.

Al Dhaheri said ADIHEX's distinctive strength lies in its ability to transform heritage into a platform for cultural and economic development, demonstrating how heritage, when approached through a modern and sustainable vision, can preserve national identity while supporting economic growth and generating new business and investment opportunities.

"The central message is that heritage is not merely part of the past, but a driving force for the future," Al Dhaheri said.