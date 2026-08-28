RAK Chamber explores trade, investment opportunities at UAE-Lebanon Business Forum

BEIRUT, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry has explored new business and investment opportunities during its participation as part of the UAE’s official delegation at the UAE-Lebanon Business Forum.

On the sidelines of the forum, Mohamed Mosbbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, signed a cooperation and twinning agreement with the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Zahle and the Bekaa in the Republic of Lebanon, represented by the Chamber's President, Mounir Al-Tini.

The agreement aims to enhance investment and business opportunities and open wider channels for companies and investors in Ras Al Khaimah and Lebanon.

Al Nuaimi emphasised that the Chamber attaches great importance to strengthening and formalising partnerships with chambers of commerce around the world, reflecting its commitment to expanding economic and trade cooperation.

He said the private sectors on both sides are ready to move from exploring opportunities to establishing concrete partnerships, adding that cooperation agreements provide an institutional framework for companies and investors to identify promising opportunities and build long-term partnerships.

Al Nuaimi said the UAE-Lebanon Business Forum highlighted opportunities to expand trade and investment cooperation between the two countries' business communities and develop joint investments and projects.

He added that the forum discussed the competitive advantages and promising economic potential of the UAE and Lebanon, as well as ways to leverage them to boost bilateral trade and investment.