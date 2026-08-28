TDRA grants Starlink license to provide satellite internet services in UAE

ABU DHABI, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has granted Starlink Satellite Communications LLC a 10-year General Space Services License, authorising the company to establish, operate, and manage a public satellite communications network and provide broadband satellite internet services in the UAE.

The license marks an important milestone in the UAE’s regulatory framework for satellite communications services. It adds a space-based layer to the country’s national digital infrastructure, complementing terrestrial fibre-optic and 5G networks.

This will diversify internet access options, enhance the resilience, readiness, and continuity of the national network under various conditions, and support critical sectors including maritime and aviation transport, energy, logistics, and emergency response.

From a regulatory perspective, the license reflects TDRA’s approach to adopting a flexible and forward-looking regulatory framework that embraces emerging technologies, expands user choice and connectivity solutions, and promotes competition. This is expected to contribute to service quality, customer experience, and continuity of telecommunications services, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as an attractive destination for global satellite system operators, in support of the objectives of the UAE Digital Agenda and “We the UAE 2031” vision.

The scope of the license extends beyond individual consumers to include businesses and government entities, as well as satellite connectivity services for the maritime and aviation sectors, in accordance with the UAE’s approved regulatory and technical frameworks. This further enhances the license’s strategic and economic significance and broadens its impact across key productive sectors of the UAE.

Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of TDRA, said, ”This license represents a significant addition to the UAE’s telecommunications sector and reflects the country’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies and fostering a flexible regulatory environment that supports innovation and investment. The introduction of advanced satellite internet services will expand connectivity options, enhance network resilience and business continuity, and support the UAE’s ambition to strengthen its position as a regional and global hub for telecommunications and the digital economy.”

He added,“TDRA is committed to ensuring that the introduction of emerging and new technologies delivers tangible benefits to customers, service quality, and sector competitiveness, while maintaining the highest standards of security, reliability, and consumer protection.”

The license is expected to contribute to digital transformation, develop connectivity solutions for vital sectors and areas requiring additional connectivity options, and enhance the UAE’s readiness to respond to emergencies and crises, in line with the country’s national visions and strategies.

The services covered by the license are subject to the UAE’s approved regulatory and technical frameworks, including requirements related to security and the protection of information infrastructure, service quality, reliability and continuity, consumer rights and data privacy, as well as compliance with spectrum-use regulations and technical coordination with relevant authorities.

These requirements form an essential part of licensing decisions of this nature. TDRA’s regulatory approach seeks to balance enabling access to advanced technologies with ensuring that their deployment takes place within a robust framework that safeguards network security and consumer rights.