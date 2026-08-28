Emirati women support Palestinians through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

ABU DHABI, 28th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati women continue to make valuable contributions to humanitarian and relief efforts through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, supporting the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Working across various areas of the operation, they have contributed to healthcare and relief efforts, supported Palestinian children, women and families, and participated in initiatives aimed at alleviating the suffering of Gaza's population.

Emirati women have embodied the UAE's deeply rooted values of compassion, giving and solidarity, demonstrating their ability to play an active role in the most challenging humanitarian circumstances alongside the teams of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

This participation builds on Emirati women's longstanding record of giving and achievement, reinforcing their contribution to humanitarian action and reflecting the UAE's enduring commitment to providing assistance to those in need worldwide.